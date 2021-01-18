Video of UP accident victim treated under flashlight goes viral, draws criticism

A video in which an accident victim was being treated under light from a mobile and torch in the emergency medical room of the district hospital here has gone viral on social media on Monday.

The video has invited criticism of healthcare services in the state on social media platforms.

When Chief Medical Superintendent (CMS) of the District Hospital Dr B P Singh was asked, he said that a patient arrived in the emergency room of the hospital for treatment after an accident.

"While his treatment was going on, there was a power cut due to which the patient was given stitches using the light of a mobile and torch," he added.