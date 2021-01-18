UP accident victim gets treated with mobile flashlight

Video of UP accident victim treated under flashlight goes viral, draws criticism

'While his treatment was going on, there was a power cut due to which the patient was given stitches using the light of a mobile and torch,' an official said

PTI
PTI, Ballia, Uttar Pradesh,
  • Jan 18 2021, 19:57 ist
  • updated: Jan 18 2021, 20:21 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

 A video in which an accident victim was being treated under light from a mobile and torch in the emergency medical room of the district hospital here has gone viral on social media on Monday.

The video has invited criticism of healthcare services in the state on social media platforms.

When Chief Medical Superintendent (CMS) of the District Hospital Dr B P Singh was asked, he said that a patient arrived in the emergency room of the hospital for treatment after an accident.

"While his treatment was going on, there was a power cut due to which the patient was given stitches using the light of a mobile and torch," he added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Uttar Pradesh
Accident
accident victim
Viral video

What's Brewing

Apple working on iPhone case to hold and power AirPods

Apple working on iPhone case to hold and power AirPods

'Tandav' row: Govt seeks Amazon Prime's explanation

'Tandav' row: Govt seeks Amazon Prime's explanation

Frankfurt Airport records lowest traffic since 1984

Frankfurt Airport records lowest traffic since 1984

38 men sexually abused me for months: Kerala minor

38 men sexually abused me for months: Kerala minor

 