VVIP chopper scam: Delhi court grants bail to businessman in money laundering case

It further directed the accused to join the probe as and when called by the investigating officer

PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 05 2021, 19:30 ist
  • updated: Apr 05 2021, 19:40 ist
A Delhi court on Monday granted bail to businessman Anoop Kumar Gupta in connection with a money laundering case related to the alleged Rs 3,600-crore VVIP chopper scam.

Special Judge Arvind Kumar granted the relief to the accused noting that the investigation will take time to complete and he has been in custody since January 29, 2021.

As per Enforcement Directorate's allegations, the accused had through his companies committed the offence of money laundering in respect of proceeds of crime amounting to USD 24,624,298.

“The accused is admitted to bail on his furnishing personal bond in the sum of Rs 5 lakh with two sureties of the like amount with further conditions that the accused shall not tamper with evidence and shall not try to contact or influence the witnesses..,” the court said.

It further directed the accused to join the probe as and when called by the investigating officer, and will not leave India without the permission of the court.

