Wearing face masks in public mandatory in Chandigarh

Wearing face masks in schools, offices, malls made mandatory in Chandigarh

Violation will be punishable by a fine of Rs 500, according to the order

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  • Apr 25 2022, 20:08 ist
  • updated: Apr 25 2022, 20:08 ist

The Chandigarh administration on Monday made wearing of face masks compulsory in "closed environments" like schools, offices and cinema halls to fight the Covid pandemic.

A fine of Rs 500 will be imposed for not wearing masks, according to an order issued by the adviser to the union territory administrator.

Wearing of masks has been made mandatory in "closed environments" like cinema halls, malls, departmental stores, shops, schools, colleges, coaching centres, library, government and private offices, buses, taxis, auto rickshaws and all types of indoor gatherings, it stated.

Violation will be punishable by a fine of Rs 500, according to the order.

"Non-payment of fine by violators will attract proceedings under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code," it stated.

Chandigarh, which is the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, on Sunday had reported nine Covid-19 cases while there were 35 active cases in the city.

Earlier, the administration had advised all residents to wear face masks in crowded places.

A few days back, the Punjab government had advised people to wear face masks in crowded places, while the Haryana government had already made wearing face masks mandatory in four districts falling in the National Capital Region including Gurugram.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Chandigarh
Covid-19
Coronavirus

Related videos

What's Brewing

In Pics | World's top 10 richest women in 2022

In Pics | World's top 10 richest women in 2022

World's oldest person dies in Japan aged 119

World's oldest person dies in Japan aged 119

Six tips for post-pandemic parenting

Six tips for post-pandemic parenting

I was touched inappropriately at a young age: Kangana

I was touched inappropriately at a young age: Kangana

In Pics | 10 most active volcanoes around the world

In Pics | 10 most active volcanoes around the world

Colonialism and its climate change link

Colonialism and its climate change link

Civilians in Mariupol steelworks beg for aid

Civilians in Mariupol steelworks beg for aid

 