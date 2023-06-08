Wife of Mukhtar Ansari's aide seeks SC permission to attend husband's last rites

Wife of Sanjeev Maheshwari alias Jeeva, an aide of Mukhtar Ansari who was shot dead on June 7, has moved the Supreme Court seeking interim relief for protection and permission to attend the last rites rituals of her husband, reported news agency ANI.

The Uttar Pradesh government has told the Court that it has no objection if she attends the funeral, as the apex court posted the matter for hearing on June 9.

Gangster-politician Ansari's aide Sanjeev was shot dead on the premises of a Lucknow court.

The alleged assailant, identified as Vijay Yadav (24), a resident of Jaunpur district, was caught on the spot after the shooting took place right outside a courtroom at around 4 pm.

Eyewitnesses said the assailant was dressed as a lawyer and fired around six shots.