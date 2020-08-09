Delhi's Covid-19 tally goes past 1.45 lakh-mark

With 1300 fresh cases, Delhi's Covid-19 tally goes past 1.45 lakh-mark; death toll mounts 4,111

PTI
New Delhi,
  Aug 09 2020
  • updated: Aug 09 2020, 17:42 ist

With 1,300 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, Delhi's Covid-19 tally rose to over 1.45 lakh while the death toll due to the disease mounted to 4,111, authorities said on Sunday.

Thirteen fresh fatalities were recorded in the city in the last 24 hours, they added.

A total of 5,702 RT-PCR and 18,085 rapid-antigen tests were conducted in the said period, the authorities said.

The total number of cases in the national capital stands at 1,45,427. As many as 1,30,587 patients have either recovered from the disease or migrated while there are 10,729 active cases, of which 5,462 are in home isolation, the authorities said.

The number of containment zones stands at 472 in Delhi.

