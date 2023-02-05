Woman dead, 5 other injured in head-on collision in HP's Una

HP: Woman dead, 5 other injured in head-on collision

PTI
PTI, Hamirpur/Una (HP),
  • Feb 05 2023, 16:48 ist
  • updated: Feb 05 2023, 16:48 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A woman was killed and five others were injured when the car they were travelling in collided head-on with another car in Dangoli village of Una district on Sunday.

The victim, Vishno Devi, was on her way to Deotsidh in Hamirpur district – a pilgrimage site – from Mukerian in Punjab with her family, police said.

All injured have been admitted to Regional Hospital, Una.

According to police, the family was going to Baba Balak Nath temple. When they reached the Una-Bangana main road, a car coming from Barsar collided with it. Both cars' fronts were completely damaged in the collision.

There were six people in the car, including the driver, Balwinder Singh.

A case of accident has been registered in the matter and further investigations were underway, police said.

