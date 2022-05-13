Woman dies as fire breaks out in building in west Delhi

A woman died after a massive fire broke out in a building near Mundka metro station in west Delhi on Friday evening, officials said.

According to fire department officials, information was received about the blaze at 4:40 pm following which 24 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The body of a woman has been recovered, they said.

The fire broke out in a building near pillar number 544, Mundka metro station, they said, adding the process of dousing the flames is under way.