Woman dies as fire breaks out in building in west Delhi

A woman died after a massive fire broke out in a building near Mundka metro station in west Delhi on Friday evening, officials said.
According to fire department officials, information was received about the blaze at 4:40 pm following which 24 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
The body of a woman has been recovered, they said.
The fire broke out in a building near pillar number 544, Mundka metro station, they said, adding the process of dousing the flames is under way.
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Calling men ‘bald’ sexual harassment, UK tribunal rules
How to delete personal information from Google Search
Why holding back the urge to poop can hurt you
DH Radio | EVs on fire: A few safety tips
Dinosaur skeleton sells for $12.4 million at Christie’s
Building prosperous villages
Fish deaths in 5 B'luru lakes raise pollution concerns
Bengaluru sees second coldest May day in 50 years