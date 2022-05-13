Woman dies as fire breaks out in building in west Delhi

Woman dies as fire breaks out in building in west Delhi

The fire broke out in a building near pillar number 544, Mundka metro station

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 13 2022, 19:33 ist
  • updated: May 13 2022, 19:33 ist
Firefighters douse a fire which broke out in a building at Mundka, in West Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo

A woman died after a massive fire broke out in a building near Mundka metro station in west Delhi on Friday evening, officials said.

According to fire department officials, information was received about the blaze at 4:40 pm following which 24 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The body of a woman has been recovered, they said.

The fire broke out in a building near pillar number 544, Mundka metro station, they said, adding the process of dousing the flames is under way.

India News
Delhi
Fire

