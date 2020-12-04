Woman dies by suicide after tiff with hubby over fish

Tiff with husband is quite normal for any woman, and vice-versa. But imagine a young woman, in her 30s, who killed herself simply after an altercation with her hubby over the quantity of fish he purchased.

The unfortunate incident took place in Bihar’s Bhagalpur district on Thursday where Kundan Mandal, a farmer by profession, brought two kg of fish from the market for his family comprising six members, including his four children.

Kundan’s wife Sara Devi cooked fish curry for the lunch. So delicious was the dish that Kundan and his four children had their meal full plate. In the process, hardly any fish was left for Sara Devi when she eventually sat to have her lunch after feeding everyone.

A verbal tiff ensued between the couple over the quantity of fish when Kundan told his wife to have the ‘leftovers’ while he would bring in additional fish from the market the same evening. But the ‘leftovers’ term hurt the wife so much, that she consumed poison as soon as her husband went to the farmland after having his lunch.

Kundan was informed about the incident. He rushed to his home and took Sara to the nearby hospital where the 31-year-old woman died while undergoing treatment.

“I never thought someone would end her life after a tiff over fish,” said Kundan, reiterating that Sara earlier never showed any tendency to die by suicide over such trivial issue. The cops are investigating the matter.