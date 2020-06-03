Yogi asks officers to run campaign for new ration cards

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday asked officials to run a campaign to make new ration cards to provide foodgrains.

"A campaign should be run to prepare new ration cards to provide foodgrains to new applicants," he said during a meeting to review the measures taken to unlock the economy.

He said it should be ensured that there should be no anomalies in food grain distribution and a plan should be prepared within a week for it.

At the meeting, the CM also directed police to ensure patrolling and ensure social distancing.

He said the health department should ensure that deaths due to the coronavirus should not rise and best facilities are provided in hospitals.