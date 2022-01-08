Yogi likens rivals to 'demons', to build memorials of those who died in Ram Temple movement

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday likened his rivals to "Kalnemi" (a demon, who tried to fool Lord Hanuman by pretending to be a disciple of Lord Rama but was finally killed by Hanuman) even as he said that his government would build a memorial after the people, who lost their lives during the Ram Temple movement in the country.

Speaking at an event here, Adityanath also claimed that BJP would return to power with a "massive" majority in the forthcoming assembly polls.

''The people of the state know very well who the Kalnemis are.....these pseudo Ram Bhakts can not fool the people....they will get a befitting reply in the forthcoming elections,'' he added.

Also read: UP Polls to decide stature of Yogi, future of Akhilesh, Mayawati, Priyanka

Adityanath said that those, who tried to destroy India's culture, were wiped out and one could not find their sign anywhere in the country now.

The chief minister also said that his government would build memorials after the people who lost their lives during the Ram Temple movement. ''Let a grand Ram Temple be built at Ayodhya....we will make a grand memorial after them,'' he added.

Adityanath also listed the achievements of his government during its tenure in the state and claimed that the state had made tremendous progress under the double engine government.

''The previous governments were busy accumulating money for some families...the BJP government works for all sections of the society,'' he said.



Watch the latest DH Videos here: