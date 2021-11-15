Youtuber arrested for filming video inside ‘Nidhivan Raj’ during night in UP’s Mathura

The Uttar Pradesh police have arrested an administrator of a Youtube channel for allegedly making videos inside the mythological 'Nidhivan' at Mathura, about 400 kilometres from here.

According to police sources here, Gaurav Sharma, a resident of UP's Aligarh town, was arrested from his residence at Delhi on Sunday.

Sources said that Sharma and some of his friends had entered the 'Nidhivan' by jumping over the walls of an ancient temple at midnight a few days ago and filmed videos there. He later uploaded the videos on his Youtube channel.

The 'sevayat' (employee) of the temple, Rohit Krishna, later lodged a complaint with the police accusing Sharma of breaking the age old tradition that barred entry into the mythological forest at nights as it was believed that Lord Krishna visited the forest with 'gopikas' (female companions) for 'Raaslila' (dance of divine love).

Police said that Sharma had been booked under section 295A (Injuring or defiling a place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class) and section 66 of the IT Act. Sharma had removed the video from his Youtube channel and also deleted the same from his cell phone after he came to know about the registration of case against him.

A police official said in Mathura that Sharma was curious to find out about the old tradition after being told about the same by a relative of his. "Sharma travelled to the place with his friends on November ten, entered the Nidhivan and made videos there," the official added.

Check out DH's latest videos