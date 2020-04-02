Not the time to cause chaos by congregating in religious places: AR Rahman on COVID-19

Stressing that congregating in religious places will cause "chaos" in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, music maestro AR Rahman has urged people to adhere to the advice of the government and self-isolate.

The Oscar winner's appeal comes after Tabligh-e-Jamaat's Markaz in Delhi's Nizamuddin West emerged as an epicentre for spread of COVID-19 in different parts of the country after thousands of people took part in a congregation from March 1-15.

In a lengthy statement on Twitter, Rahman on Wednesday asked people to be "kind and thoughtful".

"God is inside your heart (the most sacred shrine), so this is not the time to cause chaos by congregating in religious places. Listen to the government's advice. Self-isolation for a few weeks may give you many more years.

"Do not spread the virus and cause harm to fellow humans. This disease does not even warn you that you are a carrier, so don't assume you are not infected. This is not the time to spread false rumours and cause more anxiety and panic," he wrote.

— A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) April 1, 2020

Rahman also thanked the healthcare workers on the frontlines, battling the pandemic in order to save several lives in the country.

"This message is to thank the doctors, nurses, and all the staff working, in hospitals and clinics all across India, for their bravery and selflessness. It fills one's heart to see how ready they are to deal with this most dreadful pandemic. They risk their lives to save ours," the 53-year-old composer said.

He said one must help their neighbours, senior citzens, the underprivileged and migrant workers during this health crisis.

"It's time to forget our differences and unite against this invisible enemy that has turned the world upside down. It's time to bring the beauty of humanity and spirituality into action," he added.

Oscar-winning sound engineer Resul Pookutty and Rahman's collaborator on the award-winning film "Slumdog Millionaire" shared the same sentiments.

"... God is in your hearts not in shrines, you don’t have to congregate now, follow Govt rules, few days of isolation might give you many years of life!" Pookutty tweeted on Thursday.