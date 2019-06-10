Now an app for enthusiasts to track birds

The Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) has come up with a mobile application ‘Bird Band Sighting’ that will enable birdwatching enthusiasts to report tagged birds in their vicinity.

"The fast-evolving technologies are proving to be a boon for wildlife as well by enhancing the wildlife science to track the movement of wildlife even in difficult terrains," a BNHS spokesperson said.

The ‘Bird Band Sighting’ mobile application developed by BNHS is an example of the ease and increased accessibility towards tracking birds with colour bands and tags.