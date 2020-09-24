Nuclear scientist Dr Sekhar Basu succumbs to Covid-19

Nuclear scientist Dr Sekhar Basu succumbs to Covid-19

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Sep 24 2020, 16:56 ist
  • updated: Sep 24 2020, 17:03 ist
The President, Shri Pranab Mukherjee presenting the Padma Shri Award to Dr Sekhar Basu(L). Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Veteran atomic scientist and former chairman of Atomic Energy Commission Dr Sekhar Basu succumbed to Covid-19 early on Thursday at a private hospital here, a health department official said. He was 68.

"Dr Basu was suffering from Covid-19 and other kidney ailments. He died at 4.50 am," the official told PTI.

A mechanical engineer, Dr Basu is revered for his contributions to the country's atomic energy programme. He was awarded Padma Shri in 2014.

He had also pioneered the highly complex reactor for India's first nuclear-powered submarine INS Arihant.

