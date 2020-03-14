Number of coronavirus positive cases in India rises to 84: Health ministry

India's coronavirus positive tally rises to 84

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 14 2020, 16:47pm ist
  • updated: Mar 14 2020, 16:59pm ist
Medics on duty at an isolation ward in the wake of coronavirus (COVID 19), at Railway Hospital, in Prayagraj. PTI

The number of coronavirus positive cases in the country has risen to 84, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.

"The number of coronavirus positive cases in India has risen to 84. Seven persons, who tested positive, including five from Uttar Pradesh and one each from Rajasthan and Delhi have been discharged after treatment," a senior health ministry official said.

The officials maintained that more than 4000 people who had come in contact with the 84 positive cases are under surveillance.

"A Mahan Air flight bringing back Indian passengers from Iran will land in Mumbai on Saturday midnight. A special Air India flight is being sent to Milan in Italy on Saturday to bring back Indian students," the official added.

