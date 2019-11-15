'Number of IAF aircraft will soon go up to 2,000'

The number of military aircraft in the IAF’s inventory will soon go up from 1,400 to 2,000, said IAF’s Air Marshal R K S Shera, Air Officer Maintenance here on Friday. He also said that the growing number of IAF aircraft will result in greater opportunities for the MSME sector with regard to overhaul and repairing of aircraft.

“Soon the number of aircraft with the IAF will go up from 1400 to 2000 with the upcoming induction of Airbus C295, a medium transport aircraft, as well various kinds of drones,” said Shera. He also said that the induction of the Rafael fighter jets have already started. Shera was speaking at a conference in Kolkata organised by the Bharat Chamber of Commerce.

Pointing out that with the increase in the number of such aircraft, the demand for repair and overhaul will also increase, Shera said that it will open grounds for the MSME sector in terms of producing tools and development of new technology.

He also said that the IAF always emphasizes on indigenisation. adding that all its repair centres are self-reliant in terms of repair.

“As far as spare parts are concerned we produce 90% of them indigenously,” said Shera. He also said that the manufacturing of such spare parts is done by IAF’s industry partners from the MSME sector.

He added that the IAF has to deal with the challenge of using 60-year-old aircraft, as well as cutting edge jets.

“We operate aircraft such as the 1960s vintage Avro, as well as the cutting edge C17a and C130 transport aircraft and will soon induct Airbus’ C295. So there is a need for industry partners,” said Shera

“Currently we find that there is a paucity of knowledge in the country,” he added.