One of India's finest statesman: Rahul wishes ex-PM Manohan Singh on his birthday

  • Sep 26 2022, 14:37 ist
  • updated: Sep 26 2022, 14:37 ist
"Wishing one of India's finest statesman, Dr Manmohan Singh ji a very happy birthday. His humility, dedication and contribution to India's development, has few parallels," Rahul Gandhi said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday wished former prime minister Manmohan Singh on his 90th birthday, and said his humility, dedication and contribution to India's development has few parallels.

Singh, a renowned economist, was India's prime minister between 2004 and 2014 during the Congress-led UPA rule.

He was also India's finance minister in the P V Narasimha Rao-led government during 1991-96, an epochal era for the country's economy marked by wide-ranging reforms.

Read | History beckons as Congress gears up for 4th election for party president since Independence

"Wishing one of India's finest statesman, Dr Manmohan Singh ji a very happy birthday. His humility, dedication and contribution to India's development, has few parallels," Gandhi said in a tweet.

"He is an inspiration to me, and to crores of other Indians. I pray for his good health and happiness," he said.

In a tweet, the Congress wished the former prime minister on his birthday and said, "Visionary leadership and dedication defines what Dr. Manmohan Singh means for India. The architect of India's economic reforms, it was his magnificent vision that launched India's economic story to the next level."

Congress' communication department chief Pawan Khera said that, "In the last twenty four years, India has seen three prime ministers: One who was known to be an orator. One who was known for his work. And the third one who is known for being boastful. Happy Birthday to Dr. Manmohan Singh, who made India a proud place in the world."

