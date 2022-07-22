Opposition parties protest in Parliament over price rise, GST hike on essential items

Oppn protest in Parliament over price rise, GST hike

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 22 2022, 15:47 ist
  • updated: Jul 22 2022, 15:47 ist

Leaders of various Opposition parties staged a protest in Parliament on Friday against the recent hike in Goods and Services Tax (GST) on essential items and sought its rollback.

Leaders of various parties, including the Congress, NCP, CPI, CPI-M, Shiv Sena, DMK, RSP and some others, gathered outside Mahatma Gandhi's statue and raised slogans against the government.

Carrying placards and banners, they demanded asked the prime minister to come to Parliament and address their concerns over rising inflation and GST hike on essential items during a debate in both houses.

Opposition parties have been demanding a discussion in Parliament on price rise and GST rate hike and have stalled the proceedings in both houses ever since the start of the monsoon session on July 18. 

India News
Opposition
Parliament
GST

