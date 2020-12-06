Over 2,500 court complexes to get video conference cabins

Over 2,500 court complexes across the country would soon have dedicated video conferencing cabins as funds have been released for the purpose as part of efforts to boost the capability of the lower judiciary.

Law Ministry officials said funds to the tune of Rs 5.21 crore were released in September to set up video-conference cabins, another Rs 28.886 crore were given in October to buy additional video conference equipment, including hardware, cables and monitors.

The funds are provided by the e-committee of the Supreme Court and the Department of Justice in the Law Ministry.

While India has 3,288 court complexes, which house thousands of subordinate courts, the funds have been released for 2,506 court complexes to set up video-conference cabins, they said.

Bigger court complexes with a large number of courtrooms would get multiple cabins as compared to smaller complexes.

The size of a court complex, including the number of courts it houses, depends upon the size or population of the state.

As courts continue to hear cases online amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the government has procured 1,500 additional video conferencing licences at an approximate cost of Rs. nine crore for providing the facility for high courts and district courts.

While the procurement has been completed, the process of installation is on, an official said.

Such licences are required for legal and extended use of the video conference facility software, the official said.

From the day the nationwide lockdown was imposed to check the spread of coronavirus till October 28, high courts and district courts across India have heard over 49.67 lakh cases virtually, according to data collated by the Law Ministry.

The Centre had imposed the lockdown from March 25 to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. From June 8, it started gradually relaxing restrictions under ‘Unlock’.

On April 6, the Supreme Court on Suo Motu authorised all the courts to adopt measures required to ensure robust functioning of the judicial system through the use of video conferencing technologies.