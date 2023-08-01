Over 3L 5G sites installed in 10 months of launch: Govt

Over 3 lakh 5G sites installed within 10 months of service launch: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel are the only telecom operators rolling out 5G services in the country.

Minister for Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw. Credit: Reuters Photo

Telecom operators have installed over 3 lakh 5G mobile sites within 10 months of launch of the service, Union Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Tuesday.

The 5G sites have been installed across 714 districts.

"The world's fastest 5G rollout continues. Over 3 lakh 5G sites installed in 714 districts," Vaishnaw said on social media platform Koo.

Data shared by the minister shows that over 3 lakh sites have been installed within 10 months of 5G service launch on October 1 last year.

According to official data, 1 lakh sites were installed within five months and 2 lakh sites within eight months of the launch of service.

