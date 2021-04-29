Oxygen concentrator from Bengaluru lands with CSK team

Oxygen concentrator on way to Delhi for ill patient lands with CSK team

68-year old A Ansari's son bought an oxygen concentrator from Bengaluru and checked it in on his flight to Delhi on Monday

DH Web Desk
  • Apr 29 2021, 16:05 ist
  • updated: Apr 29 2021, 17:38 ist
An Indigo flight. Credit: AFP Photo

In a strange turn of events, an oxygen concentrator on an IndiGo flight from Bengaluru to New Delhi for a senior Covid-infected patient landed with the Chennai Super Kings IPL team, who were on a different flight.

68-year old A Ansari's son bought an oxygen concentrator from Bengaluru and checked it in on his flight to Delhi on Monday, but did not find the carton when he landed, multiple media reports said.

A day after several enquiries, Anwar, said he was contacted by someone and later found out that the concentrator was picked up by a member (not player) of the Chennai Super Kings, who was travelling by Vistara.

The baggage was found by one of the CSK players on Tuesday who alerted the airlines, The New Indian Express reported.

Also Read | Delhi govt claims not enough oxygen supply coming from Centre for Covid-19 patients

An IndiGo statement to The News Minute said that they discovered the package mix-up through CCTV footage and confirmed that it landed up with passenger bags of a different flight.

"These bags belonged to the players of the CSK IPL team who had arrived on a Vistara flight at the same time,” the statement said.

IndiGo claimed that its ground team and airport partners liaised with the other airlines and retrieved the baggage from CSK's venue in Delhi. It said that the concentrator was safely delivered to the customer to whom it belonged.

However, the condition of Anwar's father was not known.

Delhi has been facing a massive shortage of hospital beds and oxygen for severly ill Covid patients with hospitals sending out SOS-es each day that their supplies are critically low.

Oxygen Shortage
Delhi
Indigo
Vistara
Chennai Super Kings
COVID-19

