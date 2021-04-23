Oxygen will last 2 hours; 25 patients have died in 24 hrs: Ganga Ram Hospital Director

25 patients died, 2 hrs of oxygen left: Delhi hospital

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 23 2021, 08:59 ist
  • updated: Apr 23 2021, 09:04 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI File Photo

To add to Delhi's Covid-19 misery, 25 patients of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital have died in the last 24 hours and the remainder of the oxygen will last not more than two hours, the hospital's Director-Medical said on Friday.

"Ventilators and Bipap not working effectively. Need oxygen to be airlifted urgently. Lives of another 60 sickest patients in peril," said Director-Medical, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Delhi.

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Delhi

