Oxygen will last 2 hours; 25 patients have died in 24 hrs: Ganga Ram Hospital Director

To add to Delhi's Covid-19 misery, 25 patients of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital have died in the last 24 hours and the remainder of the oxygen will last not more than two hours, the hospital's Director-Medical said on Friday.

"Ventilators and Bipap not working effectively. Need oxygen to be airlifted urgently. Lives of another 60 sickest patients in peril," said Director-Medical, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Delhi.