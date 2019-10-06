P Chidambaram sent back to Tihar jail from AIIMS

Congress leader P Chidambaram is being taken back to Tihar jail following a medical check-up at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after he complained of stomach ache, according to an ANI tweet.

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram was, earlier, taken to the AIIMS in Delhi for a medical examination, according to reports.

He has lost 4 kgs as he is not accustomed to the food that is being provided inside the jail, a Hindustan Times report said.

The inmates of Tihar jail are usually referred to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital. But according to the special court's order, Chidambaram would either be referred to AIIMS, RML hospital or Safdarjung hospital if he complains of any medical issue, a News18 report said.

According to multiple reports, Chidambaram’s plea, sent to the Supreme Court on Thursday, states, “His health is frail. He has been kept in a cell and given food that he is not accustomed to. He has already lost 4 kgs weight in the period of judicial custody.”

“Chidambaram has been incarcerated for 42 days including the maximum permissible period of 15 days of CBI custody remand, and therefore, his continuing incarceration is in the form of punishment as his custody can neither be taken nor is required for the purpose of investigation,” the bail plea said.

The Congress leader approached the Supreme Court asking for an early hearing of his bail plea in the INX media case, three days post the Delhi High Court dismissed his bail plea.