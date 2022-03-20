Azad blames Pak for state of pandits, Muslims in J&K

Pakistan responsible for J&K situation, it affected all Kashmiri pandits, Muslims: Ghulam Nabi Azad

He also said that Mahatma Gandhi was the biggest Hindu and secularist

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 20 2022, 15:12 ist
  • updated: Mar 20 2022, 15:19 ist
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad. Credit: PTI Photo

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, on Sunday, said that Pakistan and militancy were responsible for what happened in J&K, adding that it affected all Hindus, Kashmiri pandits, Kashmiri Muslims and Dogras.

He also said that Mahatma Gandhi was the biggest Hindu and secularist. 

More to follow

