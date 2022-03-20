Pakistan responsible for J&K situation, it affected all Kashmiri pandits, Muslims: Ghulam Nabi Azad

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, on Sunday, said that Pakistan and militancy were responsible for what happened in J&K, adding that it affected all Hindus, Kashmiri pandits, Kashmiri Muslims and Dogras.
He also said that Mahatma Gandhi was the biggest Hindu and secularist.
More to follow
Check out DH's latest videos:
Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe