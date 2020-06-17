Pak violates ceasefire along LoC in J&K’s Naugam

Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in J&K’s Naugam sector

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 17 2020, 09:51 ist
  • updated: Jun 17 2020, 09:51 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI

Pakistani troops violated ceasefire along the Line of Control in Naugam sector of Jammu and Kashmir by firing mortar shells towards Indian positions, a defence spokesman said on Wednesday.

"On 16 June 2020, in the late evening hours, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation (CFV) along the LoC in Naugam Sector by firing mortars and other weapons," the spokesman said.

He said Indian Army gave a befitting response to the ceasefire violation.

There were no casualties reported in the incident, the spokesman added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

India
Pakistan
Ceasefire
Ceasefire violation
LoC

What's Brewing

DH Deciphers | Why India, China are fighting at Galwan

DH Deciphers | Why India, China are fighting at Galwan

Samsung launches Frame 2020, new smart TVs in India

Samsung launches Frame 2020, new smart TVs in India

Police capture 65-pound turtle from Virginia suburb

Police capture 65-pound turtle from Virginia suburb

Why some black-owned US businesses are hardest hit

Why some black-owned US businesses are hardest hit

Stand-off on 70th anniversary of India-China relations

Stand-off on 70th anniversary of India-China relations

 