Pakistani troops violate ceasefire, fire towards Indian positions

  • Jun 13 2020, 11:38 ist
  • updated: Jun 13 2020, 11:45 ist
Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kamalkote sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday by firing without provocation towards Indian positions, officials said.

"At about 9:20 am, ceasefire violation was reported from Kamalkote sector in Uri area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district," the officials said.

They said Pakistani troops fired without provocation on Indian posts and firing is going on. The Army is giving a befitting response to the Pakistani troops, they added.

This is the second ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops in the district in as many days.

On Friday, a 48-year-old woman was killed as Pakistani troops violated ceasefire along the LoC in Rampur sector of the district.

Akhtar Begum, wife of Zahoor Ahmad Chechi, was killed on the spot when her house at Batgran was hit by a shell. A 23-year-old woman was also injured in the incident.

Four residential houses and a mosque were damaged in the shelling by Pakistani troops.

Several families took refuge either in underground safety bunkers or moved to safer places elsewhere in the Uri Tehsil.

