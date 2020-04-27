Pandemic Podcast: The future of co-working spaces

Pandemic Podcast: The future of co-working spaces

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 27 2020, 12:42 ist
  • updated: Apr 27 2020, 13:13 ist
Representative image

Deccan Herald’s Pandemic Podcast focuses on the COVID-19 situation. In this episode, we focus on the future of co-working spaces in the post-COVID-19 era. We also have a business news segment.

Deccan Herald's podcasts are now available on your favourite podcast platforms including Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotify, and many more. Do subscribe to our Podcast there!

 

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19
DH Podcast

What's Brewing

Asia's mosques deserted as COVID-19 keeps faithful away

Asia's mosques deserted as COVID-19 keeps faithful away

COVID-19: Back to school in China as lockdowns ease

COVID-19: Back to school in China as lockdowns ease

Amid COVID-19 pandemic, talk of multiple virus strains 

Amid COVID-19 pandemic, talk of multiple virus strains 

Migrant workers refute claims of regular food supply

Migrant workers refute claims of regular food supply

Off the Record: April 26, 2020

Off the Record: April 26, 2020

Globalisation is easy to target but tough to displace

Globalisation is easy to target but tough to displace

 