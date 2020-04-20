Pandemic podcast: Effect of lockdown on transgenders

Pandemic podcast: Transgenders, effect of lockdown on an invisible community

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 20 2020, 12:22 ist
  • updated: Apr 20 2020, 12:22 ist
(DH Photo)

Deccan Herald’s Pandemic Podcast focuses on the COVID-19 situation. In this episode, let’s listen to DH Business Bulletin by Nikhil Varma. Transgender activist Akkai Padmashali, on how lockdown has impacted transgenders. We also have DH Factcheck by Akash Sriram to separate fact from fiction and rhetoric.

 

State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on April 20

Follow live updates on coronavirus

DH Podcast
Transgenders
Lockdown
Coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus
COVID-19
