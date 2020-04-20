Pandemic podcast: Transgenders, effect of lockdown on an invisible community

Deccan Herald’s Pandemic Podcast focuses on the COVID-19 situation. In this episode, let’s listen to DH Business Bulletin by Nikhil Varma. Transgender activist Akkai Padmashali, on how lockdown has impacted transgenders. We also have DH Factcheck by Akash Sriram to separate fact from fiction and rhetoric.
State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on April 20
