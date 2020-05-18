Parcel trains may become a permanent feature of Indian Railways

Parcel trains introduced by Indian Railways to transport essential commodities during COVID-19 lockdown period may be permanent feature in coming days as the Railway Board is working on this direction.

The Railway Board has asked the feedback from all its Zones about running fixed time table based parcel trains with stoppages at major stations in different routes. At stoppages these trains can unload or book goods. The Board also asked the zonal commercial divisions about the possible stoppages about the trains where maximum goods can booked or unloaded.

At present one or two parcel vans being attached to each passenger carrying trains and parcel booked that route will be transported. Once separate parcel trains operate permanently, the practice of the parcel vans attached to passenger trains can end, said an official from railways.

Parcel trains are different from freight trains. Freight trains begin its journey from one station and will end in destination station and in between there were hardly any stoppages to unload goods. Moreover there is no fixed time table for freight trains.

During lockdown period, the parcel trains became lifeline for nation as the railways is operating more than 500 parcel trains transporting for perishable commodities including fruits, vegetables, milk and dairy products and seeds for agriculture purpose.

It also notified routes with fixed time table to run parcel trains. "These parcel trains have been given en-route stoppages at all feasible locations, so that maximum possible clearance of parcels can be done," said the official.

Both government agencies including Department of Posts, and private agencies including companies like pharma have utilised the services of parcel trains.

The fixed time table parcel trains will be national transporter effort to maximise its revenue future days said the official.

The railways suspended its passengers trains services from March 22 and operating only freight and parcel train services. Since May 1 it operating Shramik Special and since May 12 it is running 15 Special Rajdhani trains on select routes.