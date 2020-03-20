Parliament passes Central Sanskrit Universities Bill

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 20 2020, 16:04 ist
  • updated: Mar 20 2020, 16:04 ist
Representative image: iStock Photo

Parliament on Friday passed the Central Sanskrit Universities Bill, which seeks to upgrade three deemed to be Sanskrit universities into central universities.

Earlier this week the bill was passed by voice vote in the Upper House with some amendments.

The bill, which was passed by Lok Sabha in December last year, was again take up for passage as it was amended by the upper house and passed with voice vote on Friday.

The three deemed universities of Sanskrit which would be upgraded to central universities are Rashtriya Sanskrit Sansthan, Sri Lal Bahadur Shastri Rashtriya Sanskrit Vidyapeeth, and Rashtriya Sanskrit Vidyapeeth Tirupati.

Speaking on the bill, Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had said the Modi government is committed to strengthen all Indian languages.

Sanskrit
Parliament
Lok Sabha
Rajya Sabha
