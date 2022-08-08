Parliament passes Gati Shakti Bill

Parliament Monday passed a Bill to convert the National Rail and Transportation University, a deemed-to-be-university, into Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya, an autonomous central institution.
The Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, which also seeks to expand the scope of the University from beyond the railways to cover the entire transport sector to support the ambitious growth and modernisation in the field, was passed by a voice vote after a brief discussion.
Union Railways and Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw responded to the debate on the Bill.
