Partial Metro services for emergency service workers may start in Kolkata

Kolkata Metro Rail authorities have informed the West Bengal government that they will only be able to resume partial service in the city for workers in the essential services, said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday.

Last Friday Banerjee said that Metro Services can resume if social distancing is maintained and passenger is allowed traveling while standing.

For latest updates on Coronavirus pandemic, click here

“We have requested the Kolkata Metro Rail authorities to resume service in the city. They have told us that as of now they will be providing service for those working in essential services such as police and health workers,” said Banerjee.

She also said that the Kolkata Metro Rail authorities are also preparing a mobile application for these workers.

Banerjee said that she wants partial Metro Rail services to start as soon as possible as it will relieve pressure on the limited number of buses currently plying in the city.

“We want to start this as early as possible. The Chief Secretary will speak to the Railway Board Chairman about it,” said Banerjee.

Speaking to journalists Kolkata Metro Rail spokesperson Indrani Bandyopadhyay said that they can only resume full service after the Ministry of Railways, Ministry of Home Affairs, and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on June 29

“We have certain limitations regarding rake maintenance and manpower. Social distancing will be difficult to maintain. We have suggested we can provide limited service for workers in the essential services,” said Bandyopadhyay.

Earlier in the day, a meeting was held between officials of the state government and Kolkata Metro Rail at the State Secretariat.

According to sources in the state administration during the meeting at the state secretariat, Kolkata Metro Rail authorities said that at present there are some issues with immediately resuming service, especially while maintaining social distancing.

They have said that since four doors of metro compartments open simultaneously it will be extremely difficult to control the entry of passengers when 32 passengers open at once after a train enters a station. It will also be difficult to manage the entry of passengers at the main entrance of metro stations since there is a lack of adequate RPF personnel.