Patna HC recalls suspension of judge for allegedly deciding cases on supersonic speed

The Patna High Court has dropped the departmental proceedings and recalled the suspension order issued against Special judge POCSO court Araria Shashi Kant Rai on August 5, after a nudge from the Supreme Court.

The judge claimed he faced the adverse proceedings for deciding a child assault case and giving capital punishment to the convict within four working days and disposing of another gang rape case and awarding life term to the convict within one working day.

Read | Accused cannot be convicted on ground of suspicion: SC

Acting on a writ petition by the suspended judge, the top court had on August 8 asked the High Court to drop the proceedings against Rai, saying unless there is a charge of corruption, there should not be overzealousness in taking action against judicial officers or it would send a bad signal to the judges performing their duties efficiently.

"Our sincere advice is to drop everything. If you don't want to, we'll go threadbare into it," a bench of Justices U U Lalit and Ravindra Bhat had told Gaurav Agrawal, appearing for the High Court.

Following the development, the High Court on August 12 issued an order dropping the departmental proceedings and recalling the suspension order with immediate effect.