Pinarayi warns of action against fake messages

Taking note of scores of fake messages about a natural calamity in Kerala being spread on the social media, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has warned those creating fear of stringent legal action.

He also clarified that the water level of dams is being continuously monitored.

"Only a few dams have water at an alarming level. There is also no fuel shortage in the state. Though there were over 15 lakh instances of power breakdowns and some power stations had to be closed, there is no situation of total power breakdown in Kerala, he said.

Some of the messages like "Soon, all dams in the state will be opened leading to major calamity" and "Kerala to face acute fuel shortage and there will be total power breakdown", were doing the rounds on social media over the last couple of days.