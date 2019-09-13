Piyush Goyal clarifies on gravity of Einstein situation

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal has clarified his earlier statement where he said, “maths never helped Einstein discover gravity.”

In a meeting with the Board of Trade, Goyal had encouraged exporters to invest so that the country could meet the goal of $1 trillion economy. He had said, “Don’t get into those maths; those maths never helped Einstein discover gravity, if he had only gone by structured formulae and what was past knowledge, I don’t think there would have been any innovation in this world.”

As gravity was discovered by Newton and not Einstein, social media started buzzing with memes and comments based on his statement.

After the statement went viral, Railway Minister reacted to the criticism over his remarks. He said to ANI, “I was making a comment about encouraging Indian business to aspire for a $1 trillion export target in five years.”

He added, “To encourage and enthuse the exporter community, the comment that I made had a certain context. Some friends have sought to remove the context, pick up one line and create a very mischievous narrative.