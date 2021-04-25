Want to donate plasma? Check if you meet these criteria

Planning to donate plasma to Covid-19 patients? Here's a checklist

Anyone rejected due to not having enough antibodies present in their blood cannot donate plasma

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 25 2021, 10:33 ist
  • updated: Apr 25 2021, 12:56 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

If you or someone you know is planning to donate plasma to a Covid-19 patient, do ensure that the following criterion are met by the donor.

Read more: What do you do when the kids are still unvaccinated?

Who are not eligible to donate plasma?

  • Women who have ever been pregnant.

  • People vaccinated for Covid-19 less than 28 days ago (Covid-infected persons are ineligible for plasma donation for 28 days since inoculation).

  • Anyone who does not have enough antibodies present in their blood.

If found eligible, when can you donate plasma?

  • 14 days have passed after a Covid-19 positive report, if asymptomatic.

  • 14 days after symptoms have disappeared, if symptomatic.

Read more: Vaccine jabs pass 1 billion mark as global Covid-19 cases continue surge

What to keep in mind while going to a hospital for plasma donation?

  • Contact the hospital prior to your visit and inform them of your plans/ask for any additional information they might have on the matter.

  • Carry a hard copy of your Covid-19 negative report, whether RT-PCR or a Rapid Antigen test, within 4 months of the donation day.

This plasma donation checklist has been put out by the MyGovIndia Twitter page.

If you are planning to donate plasma to a COVID positive patient in Delhi, here are the do's and don'ts you should know about! #IndiaFightsCorona #Unite2FightCorona pic.twitter.com/98mtaDmpZA

— MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) April 24, 2021

Lastly, be cautious

Covid-19 infections are increasing at an alarming rate in the country amid an oxygen supply crisis and new variants surfacing. Prevention is the best cure at present. Stay safe by getting inoculated at the earliest and remember to follow Covid-19 norms such as wearing face masks and keeping social distance even after receiving the jab.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
COVID-19
plasma donation

Related videos

What's Brewing

Want to donate plasma? Check if you meet these criteria

Want to donate plasma? Check if you meet these criteria

Baking away solitude: Cafe hopes to unite grandmas

Baking away solitude: Cafe hopes to unite grandmas

In London, rail-side gardening blossoms during pandemic

In London, rail-side gardening blossoms during pandemic

Tales of the forgotten

Tales of the forgotten

Oscars to reunite stars as 'Nomadland' seeks big prize

Oscars to reunite stars as 'Nomadland' seeks big prize

DH Toon | Covid SOS! To whom it may concern!

DH Toon | Covid SOS! To whom it may concern!

Pandemic a shot in the arm for anti-vaccine movement

Pandemic a shot in the arm for anti-vaccine movement

In Pics | India struggles to breathe amid oxygen crisis

In Pics | India struggles to breathe amid oxygen crisis

 