Planning to donate plasma to Covid-19 patients? Here's a checklist

If you or someone you know is planning to donate plasma to a Covid-19 patient, do ensure that the following criterion are met by the donor.

Who are not eligible to donate plasma?

Women who have ever been pregnant.

People vaccinated for Covid-19 less than 28 days ago (Covid-infected persons are ineligible for plasma donation for 28 days since inoculation).

Anyone who does not have enough antibodies present in their blood.

If found eligible, when can you donate plasma?

14 days have passed after a Covid-19 positive report, if asymptomatic.

14 days after symptoms have disappeared, if symptomatic.

What to keep in mind while going to a hospital for plasma donation?

Contact the hospital prior to your visit and inform them of your plans/ask for any additional information they might have on the matter.

Carry a hard copy of your Covid-19 negative report, whether RT-PCR or a Rapid Antigen test, within 4 months of the donation day.

This plasma donation checklist has been put out by the MyGovIndia Twitter page.

This plasma donation checklist has been put out by the MyGovIndia Twitter page.

Lastly, be cautious

Covid-19 infections are increasing at an alarming rate in the country amid an oxygen supply crisis and new variants surfacing. Prevention is the best cure at present. Stay safe by getting inoculated at the earliest and remember to follow Covid-19 norms such as wearing face masks and keeping social distance even after receiving the jab.