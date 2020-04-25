Plea filed in Madras High Court seeking quashing of TN coronavirus lockdown

A plea has been filed in the Madras High Court seeking quashing of the complete lockdown announced by the State government for four days from Sunday in some cities and three days in some other municipal corporations.

Challenging the shutdown the petitioner submitted it was unlawful and unconstitutional. According to the petitioner, a day after the announcement on April 25, all the five corporations witnessed large gathering of public to stock up essential commodities and vegetables in complete violation of social distancing.

"Only because of the sudden announcement public has thronged markets to purchase essential Items.

When restriction under section 144 of the CrPC is already in force across the state, this sudden announcement of complete lockdown in select cities has raised suspicion among public," the petitioner said.

The plea is expected to be taken up through video conference by a bench which has been constituted to hear urgent cases from Monday. Meanwhile the High Court Registrar General issued a circular stating that judicial or administrative function of the courts for the complete lockdown period of four days from April 26 to 29 in five corporation limits including Chennai Madurai and Coimbatore and three days from April 26 to 28 in Salem and Tiruppur Corporations shall be carried out through video conferencing or any such communication facilities only.

There shall be no physical movement of the staff on the above mentioned days.

"The officers of the courts or any other staff, if required, may communicate through video-conferencing or WhatsApp calls," it added.