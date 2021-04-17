Plea filed in SC against mass gatherings in Haridwar, election rallies

A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court for immediate directions to the Centre and the Uttarakhand government to clear mass gatherings at Haridwar for Kumbh Mela in view of the worrisome surge in Covid-19 cases.

A Noida-based lawyer, Sanjai Kumar Pathak, in his petition, also sought a direction for withdrawal of all the advertisements inviting people to Haridwar.

He contended the Union as well as Uttarakhand government and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) should be directed immediately to clear the mass gathering from Haridwar city and prescribe a safety protocol for the people returning from Kumbh Mela to their homes.

He also said a direction should be issued to the Election Commission to strictly enforce Covid-19 guidelines for the candidates, campaigners and public during the election process and to take appropriate action against the violators in accordance with law.

"On April 16, 2021, India reported more than 2 lakh new cases of Corona positive patients. The health infrastructure is crumbling in many states. Hospitals and crematoriums are running out of space. Shortage of essential drugs is reported from many cities," Pathak said.

India witnesses its highest surge in Covid-19 cases, since the onset of the pandemic, but visuals have surfaced of lakhs of devotees crowding in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, for Kumbh Mela and in the election rallies in States, ignoring the most basic of Covid-19 protocols, he pointed out.