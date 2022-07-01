PM greets Vice Prez Naidu on birthday

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  Jul 01 2022, 10:20 ist
  • updated: Jul 01 2022, 10:20 ist

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on his birthday, and said he has played a key role in raising the standards of parliamentary proceedings and debates.

Naidu was born on this day in 1949 in Chavatapalem in Andhra Pradesh.

"Birthday greetings to our respected VP Shri @MVenkaiahNaidu Garu. For decades, he has served the nation in an outstanding manner. He is an inspiration for our citizens," Modi said on Twitter. 

His passion towards agriculture, rural development and social welfare is remarkable, Modi said.

"I have had the opportunity to work closely with M Venkaiah Naidu Garu closely over the last several years. I have always admired his zeal and energy," he said. 

"As our VP, he has played a key role in raising the standards of Parliamentary proceedings and debates. Praying for his long life," Modi said.

