PM Modi congratulates new German Chancellor

Modi congratulated Scholz on his appointment as Chancellor of Germany. He expressed his appreciation for the “immense contribution” of Scholz’s predecessor Angela Merkel in strengthening the India-Germany strategic partnership. He said that he would look forward to continuing the positive momentum and working with Scholz.

The two leaders agreed that there was significant synergy in the governance priorities announced by the new German Government and India's own economic vision. They reviewed the potential of ongoing cooperation initiatives, including promoting investment and trade links. They agreed on the potential for further diversifying cooperation and exchanges in new areas, according to a press release issued by the Prime Minister’s Office in New Delhi.

They expressed hope to commence new cooperation initiatives in the areas of Climate Action and Green Energy, to enable both countries to achieve their respective climate commitments, it added.

The Prime Minister conveyed his good wishes for the New Year to the new German Chancellor and looked forward to meeting him soon for the next meeting of the bilateral Inter-Governmental Consultations.

