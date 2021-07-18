PM condoles loss of lives in Mumbai due to heavy rains

PM Modi expresses sadness at loss of lives in Mumbai due to heavy rains

His office also announced Rs two lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 18 2021, 11:44 ist
  • updated: Jul 18 2021, 11:44 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed anguish at the loss of lives caused by wall collapse incidents in Mumbai due to heavy rains. 

His office also announced Rs two lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund. A sum of Rs 50,000 would be given to the injured. 

Mumbai Rains Live Updates

Fifteen people died in separate incidents of house collapse triggered by landslides as incessant overnight rains pounded Mumbai and nearby areas, with the city witnessing severe water logging, and disruption of local train services and vehicular traffic.

"Saddened by the loss of lives due to wall collapses in Chembur and Vikhroli in Mumbai. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. Praying that those who are injured have a speedy recovery," Modi said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Heavy Rains
Mumbai
Maharashtra
Narendra Modi

Related videos

What's Brewing

Have you watched these popular Priyanka movies?

Have you watched these popular Priyanka movies?

'Indian Matchmaking' and some uncomfortable truths

'Indian Matchmaking' and some uncomfortable truths

How can you become a space tourist?

How can you become a space tourist?

Militias back as Afghan war returns to chaotic ways

Militias back as Afghan war returns to chaotic ways

DH Toon | US ploughed it well... for Taliban to sow!

DH Toon | US ploughed it well... for Taliban to sow!

FTII alumnus wins best documentary award at Cannes

FTII alumnus wins best documentary award at Cannes

All for one

All for one

Ministry of Cooperation causes disquiet among states

Ministry of Cooperation causes disquiet among states

Shut-eye hunting

Shut-eye hunting

Cannabis first domesticated 12,000 years ago: Study

Cannabis first domesticated 12,000 years ago: Study

 