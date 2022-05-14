PM Modi extends best wishes to new UAE president

Modi expressed confidence that under his dynamic and visionary leadership, the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries will continue to deepen

PTI, New Delhi
  • May 14 2022, 21:37 ist
  • updated: May 14 2022, 21:37 ist
Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: Reuters and IANS Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended his best wishes to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan after he was appointed as the new president of the United Arab Emirates.

Modi expressed confidence that under his dynamic and visionary leadership, the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries will continue to deepen.

UAE rulers announced that they unanimously appointed Sheikh Mohammed as the president of this hereditarily ruled nation on the Arabian Peninsula.

The state-run WAM news agency said the rulers of the country's seven sheikhdoms made the decision at a meeting held in Al Mushrif Palace in Abu Dhabi.

PM Modi tweeted, "My best wishes to the Ruler of Abu Dhabi H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on being elected as the new President of the UAE. I am confident that under his dynamic and visionary leadership, our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership will continue to deepen." 

