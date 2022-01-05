PM Modi greets Murli Manohar Joshi on birthday

PM Modi greets former BJP chief Murli Manohar Joshi on birthday

Joshi was part of the BJP's leadership troika in the late 80s and 90s

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 05 2022, 15:21 ist
  • updated: Jan 05 2022, 15:21 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and veteran BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi. Credit: PTI File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted former BJP president Murli Manohar Joshi on his 88th birthday on Wednesday.

"Birthday wishes to Dr. Murli Manohar Joshi Ji. He is widely respected for his intellect and monumental contributions to national development. He has been at the forefront of grooming many Karyakartas. Prayers for his long and healthy life," Modi tweeted.

A former union minister, Joshi was part of the BJP's leadership troika in the late 80s and 90s along with Atal Bihari Vajpayee and L K Advani. 

Murli Manohar Joshi
Narendra Modi
BJP
India News

