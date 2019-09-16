PM Modi hails Trump's decision to join Houston event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the "special gesture" of US President Donald Trump to join a community programme at Houston signifies special friendship between the two countries.

A special gesture by @POTUS, signifying the special friendship between India and USA! Delighted that President @realDonaldTrump will join the community programme in Houston on the 22nd. Looking forward to joining the Indian origin community in welcoming him at the programme. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 16, 2019

In a series of tweets, the prime minister said he looks forward to joining the Indian origin community in welcoming Trump at the programme.

The special gesture of President @realDonaldTrump to join us in Houston highlights the strength of the relationship and recognition of the contribution of the Indian community to American society and economy. #HowdyModi — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 16, 2019

The programme will be held on September 22 in Houston.