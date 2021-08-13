PM Modi launches Vehicle Scrappage Policy to boost economy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched the National Automobile Scrappage Policy stating that it would give boost to economy.

"The vehicle scrapping will help phase out unfit and polluting vehicles in environment-friendly manner," PM Modi said, adding that the Vehicle Scrappage Policy will play key role in 'Waste to Wealth' programme.

The PM said that modernity in mobility reduces burden of travel and transportation and it proves helpful for economic development.

"We are promoting circular economy. The aim is to develop sustainable and environment-friendly economy," he added.

While addressing people at Investors Summit in Gujarat, PM Modi stressed on the need to protect our environment, land, resources, and raw material.

"We can work on technology and innovation in the future but the natural resources we get from mother earth are not in our hands. So, on one hand, India is looking for new possibilities through Deep Ocean Mission and on the other hand, it is also encouraging Circular Economy," he said.

The prime minister said that the effort is to make development a sustainable and an environment-friendly one. "We are experiencing the challenges of climate change. So, in the interest of its citizens, India has to take major steps," he said.