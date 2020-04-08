PM Modi urges people to download Aarogya Setu app

PM Modi urges people to download Aarogya Setu app

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 08 2020, 18:40 ist
  • updated: Apr 08 2020, 18:40 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also shared links from where the app can be downloaded from online stores.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged people to download the 'Aarogya Setu' mobile application, saying it is an important step in the country's fight against COVID-19.

"By leveraging technology, it provides important information. As more and more people use it, its effectiveness will increase," he wrote on Twitter.

He also shared links from where the app can be downloaded from online stores.

The government had on April 2 launched the mobile app to help people assess their risk of getting infected with coronavirus and alert authorities if they have come in close contact with an infected person. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Narendra Modi
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Coronavirus prevents play at Motera cricket stadium

Coronavirus prevents play at Motera cricket stadium

Mumbai set to extend coronavirus lockdown: Sources

Mumbai set to extend coronavirus lockdown: Sources

Reliance launches COVID-19 protection insurance cover

Reliance launches COVID-19 protection insurance cover

SC asks Govt to consider free COVID-19 test at pvt labs

SC asks Govt to consider free COVID-19 test at pvt labs

 