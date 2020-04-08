PM Modi urges people to download Aarogya Setu app

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged people to download the 'Aarogya Setu' mobile application, saying it is an important step in the country's fight against COVID-19.

"By leveraging technology, it provides important information. As more and more people use it, its effectiveness will increase," he wrote on Twitter.

He also shared links from where the app can be downloaded from online stores.

The government had on April 2 launched the mobile app to help people assess their risk of getting infected with coronavirus and alert authorities if they have come in close contact with an infected person.