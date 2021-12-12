PM Modi's Twitter handle 'briefly compromised'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Twitter account was "very briefly compromised," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a tweet on Sunday.

The Twitter handle of PM @narendramodi was very briefly compromised. The matter was escalated to Twitter and the account has been immediately secured. In the brief period that the account was compromised, any Tweet shared must be ignored. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 11, 2021

The matter was escalated to Twitter and the Prime Minister's handle @narendramodi was immediately secured, the PMO said, adding that all tweets shared during the period when the account was compromised must be ignored.

It was not immediately known how long PM Modi's account, which has over 73 million followers, was compromised.

Twitter took the necessary steps to secure the compromised account as soon as it became aware of the activity, a Twitter spokesperson said in an emailed statement to Reuters, adding that an investigation revealed no signs of any other impacted accounts at present.

A similar incident had occurred with the Twitter handle of Modi's personal website @narendramodi_in in September 2020, with a series of tweets asking followers to donate to a relief fund through cryptocurrency.

