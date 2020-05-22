PM Narendra Modi condoles death of PIA passengers in crash in Pakistan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday condoled the death of the passengers of the ill-fated Pakistan International Airlines aircraft in a crash at Karachi in the neighbouring country.

"Deeply saddened by the loss of life due to a plane crash in Pakistan. Our condolences to the families of the deceased, and wishing a speedy recovery to those injured,” Modi posted on Twitter.

The Airbus A320 aircraft of the PIA was on its way from Lahore to Karachi, with 91 passengers and a seven-member crew onboard. It crashed in a residential area just before landing at the Karachi Airport. A banker has so far been confirmed to have survived the crash.