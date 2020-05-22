Modi condoles death of PIA passengers in crash in Pak

PM Narendra Modi condoles death of PIA passengers in crash in Pakistan

DHNS
DHNS,
  • May 22 2020, 22:58 ist
  • updated: May 22 2020, 22:58 ist

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday condoled the death of the passengers of the ill-fated Pakistan International Airlines aircraft in a crash at Karachi in the neighbouring country.

"Deeply saddened by the loss of life due to a plane crash in Pakistan. Our condolences to the families of the deceased, and wishing a speedy recovery to those injured,” Modi posted on Twitter.

 The Airbus A320 aircraft of the PIA was on its way from Lahore to Karachi, with 91 passengers and a seven-member crew onboard. It crashed in a residential area just before landing at the Karachi Airport. A banker has so far been confirmed to have survived the crash.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Narendra Modi
Pakistan
Plane Crash

What's Brewing

When home's under a flyover & belongings fit on a cycle

When home's under a flyover & belongings fit on a cycle

Ramzan: Mosques shut, poor Muslims struggle for food

Ramzan: Mosques shut, poor Muslims struggle for food

COVID-19 infection may cause thyroid disease: Study

COVID-19 infection may cause thyroid disease: Study

COVID-19: Migrant children battle heat, hunge

COVID-19: Migrant children battle heat, hunge

'India must lower tariffs to lure firms leaving China'

'India must lower tariffs to lure firms leaving China'

Delhi reports 500+ cases for third consecutive day

Delhi reports 500+ cases for third consecutive day

73% with disabilities face severe challenge in lockdown

73% with disabilities face severe challenge in lockdown

Bengal reeling with devastation as Amphan hits state

Bengal reeling with devastation as Amphan hits state

Is militancy making a comeback to Srinagar?

Is militancy making a comeback to Srinagar?

 