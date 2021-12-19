PM Narendra Modi links Sardar Patel's early demise to delay in Goa's Liberation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday linked the early demise of Union Home Minister Vallabhbhai Patel to the delay in the liberation of Goa from Portuguese rule, even as he underscored the strong bond between India and Goa, even as both regions were controlled by different regimes through history.

"Goa had been conquered by the Portuguese at a time when the Moghul empire ruled another part of the country. Since then the country has witnessed so many political storms. How many times did power change hands? But despite the passage of time and changes in power, Goa did not forget Indian nor did India forget its Goa. It is a relationship which has become stronger with time," Modi said in his speech in Goa on Sunday on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the state’s Liberation from Portuguese rule on December 19, 1961.

The Prime Minister also said that despite the historical trials and tribulations, India never forgot Goa and Goa never forgot India.

Modi also saluted freedom fighters from across the country, who fought for Goa’s freedom till 1961, although India had gained independence in 1947.

"The country became independent before Goa. Most people of India had got their rights. Now was the time for them to live their own dreams. They had options to pursue governance and power. They could have accepted honours and positions. But so many freedom fighters gave up on all this and continued to struggle and sacrifice themselves for Goa's freedom," the Prime Minister said.

"The people of Goa also did not stop agitating for freedom and independence. They kept the flame of freedom burning bright for the longest period in India's history. This is because India is not just about political power, India is that thought, a family which protects human rights," he added.

