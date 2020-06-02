PM Modi speaks to US President Trump on COVID-19

PM Narendra Modi speaks to US President Trump on COVID-19, other issues

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 02 2020, 23:14 ist
  • updated: Jun 02 2020, 23:14 ist
US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with US President Donald Trump on Tuesday and discussed the COVID-19 pandemic among other issues.

"Had a warm and productive conversation with my friend President @realDonaldTrump. We discussed his plans for the US Presidency of G-7, the COVID-19 pandemic, and many other issues," Modi tweeted.

The richness and depth of India-US consultations will remain an important pillar of the post-COVID-19 global architecture, the prime minister said.

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Narendra Modi
Donald Trump
G7 summit

